Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Lessened by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 5.8% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $108.22 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average is $102.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.