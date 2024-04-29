Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Lowered by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 598,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

VBR stock opened at $182.46 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

