Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.85. 62,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

