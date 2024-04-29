Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $175,992,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,958,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $54,500,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,493,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $13,739,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $226.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

