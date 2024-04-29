Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,764,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 1.02% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $223,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,631,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,192 shares during the period.

VGIT stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

