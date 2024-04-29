Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,816 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 5.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 4.89% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $325,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,576,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 54,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.05. 51,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,428. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

