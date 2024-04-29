VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after buying an additional 296,676 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $86.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.