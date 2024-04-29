Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $346.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

