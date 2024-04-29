Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes $341,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $131.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

