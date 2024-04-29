Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 776,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 13,581.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 401,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,980,000 after acquiring an additional 398,221 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $122.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.57. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.86%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

