Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,445 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $116.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $119.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.90.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

