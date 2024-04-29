Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $446,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,691 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

