Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.0% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 131.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,280.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 99,302 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

