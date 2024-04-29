Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

