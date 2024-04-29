Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock worth $5,341,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $146.38 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.48.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

