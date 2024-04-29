Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 2,375 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 597,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $126.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Several analysts have commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

