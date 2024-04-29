Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,375 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $106.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.