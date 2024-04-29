Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

UTI opened at $15.20 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $131,395.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

