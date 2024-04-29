Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,718.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 167,146 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,038,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 762,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after buying an additional 98,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.