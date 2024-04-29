Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. Ultra has a market cap of $61.67 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,785.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.39 or 0.00730096 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00055363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00103117 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012830 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001307 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17134491 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,121,066.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.