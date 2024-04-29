UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,717 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in UiPath by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 507,841 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in UiPath by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 231,613 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360 in the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

