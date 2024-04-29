Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,390,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,601.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 636,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EZU opened at $50.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.