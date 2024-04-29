Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,633 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $231.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

