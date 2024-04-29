Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,124 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.45 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.