Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $957,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,438,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,557,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,392 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,425,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,392.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 238,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 222,679 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 692.3% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 203,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

