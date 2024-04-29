Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $690,000 Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,439,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,836,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $157.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.72 and its 200-day moving average is $141.94. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $115.89 and a 1 year high of $162.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

