ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 16.6% in April

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 96,400 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

TBLT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. 23,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $70.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 28.07% of ToughBuilt Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

