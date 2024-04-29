Threshold Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $357.23 million and $72.60 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03639255 USD and is down -7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $109,977,626.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

