The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
SHW stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $307.16. The company had a trading volume of 373,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,211. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $221.76 and a 12-month high of $348.37.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
- Stock Average Calculator
- onsemi: The Rebound is ON for This Chip Stock
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.