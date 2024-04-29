The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.39.

View Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $307.16. The company had a trading volume of 373,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,211. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $221.76 and a 12-month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.