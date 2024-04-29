The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.31, but opened at $25.06. The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 150,627 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,967,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,770,798.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 6,817,430 shares of company stock valued at $191,540,285 over the last three months.

Separately, Citigroup lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 161,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

