The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 52,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 175,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,095,000 after buying an additional 55,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.96. 569,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $331.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.27.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

