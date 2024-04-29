The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 695,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,868 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $55,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $95.30 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.45.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIG

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,126. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.