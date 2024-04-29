The Ensign Group (ENSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. The Ensign Group has set its FY24 guidance at $5.29-$5.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.290-5.470 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $87.14 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,245 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

