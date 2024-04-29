The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Holdings Cut by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE AZEK opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

Insider Activity at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $589,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at $53,702,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $589,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,444 shares in the company, valued at $53,702,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,356,622 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

