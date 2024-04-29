TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. CIBC lifted their price target on TFI International from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.22.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $137.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth about $42,583,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $2,545,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth about $1,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

