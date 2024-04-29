Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.00.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$68.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.76. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$47.47 and a twelve month high of C$69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

