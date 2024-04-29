TD Cowen Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $185.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $165.80 on Monday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.07 and a 200 day moving average of $140.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

