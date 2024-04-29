Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.62

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 6500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $761.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 1,394,848 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,414 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,077,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

