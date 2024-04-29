Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.