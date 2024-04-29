Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 364,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,628. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

