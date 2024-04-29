SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure accounts for about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRL. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.5 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.34. 66,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $116.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $432,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $432,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 31,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,798.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,172 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,320. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

