SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 705 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innoviva during the third quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Innoviva by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Innoviva by 11.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.21. 42,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,063. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $961.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

