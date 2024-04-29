SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,227 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in StoneX Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

SNEX traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $479,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,208,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $488,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,309,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $479,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,348 shares of company stock worth $3,769,436. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

