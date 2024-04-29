SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Century Communities by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Century Communities by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Century Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

CCS stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,923. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $97.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

