SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 102 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $119.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.