SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,733,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 728.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 398,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 350,316 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 269,138 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 169,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 0.9 %

GNK stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 150,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,026. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -529.03%.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $245,599.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $245,599.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $139,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.