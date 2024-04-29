SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE R traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $123.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.40. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.60 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

