SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $963,000 Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $194,520.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,752,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.94. 20,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

