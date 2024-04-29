SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.53. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

