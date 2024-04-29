SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $849,000 Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2,666.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,332,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.84. 61,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

